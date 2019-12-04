The Blok on Blok smartphone is made by a Singapore based company called Pundi X Labs. The phone is now available for pre-order for a starting price of $599. Interested folks can also purchase the phone using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. To make a payment using digital assets, users will have to use the Xwallet app. Those who use the app to purchase the phone will be able to grab the phone for $539.

The pre-order discount lasts until December 14, so if you're planning on getting one, you should make it quick. The Blok on Blok smartphone runs two operating systems, which the user can choose between. For the blockchain enthusiast, the phone offers Function X OS, of f(x) OS, which is based on the Function X blockchain developed by Pundi X Labs. When using this OS, all the functions of the smartphone will be private and decentralised. Each unit of the smartphone is a supporting node for the Function X blockchain.

All your texts, phone calls, internet searches, file sharing, etc, will be done over the Blockchain. This means that the user will have full control over their data. The second operating system is based on Android 9.0 Pie and allows anyone to use the phone. Users can switch between the systems with a simple swipe. Having two operating systems means that anyone can start using the phone and then learn about the benefits of blockchain technology.

Specifications of the Blok on Blok smartphone

Coming to the specifications of the Blok on Blok smartphone, it's not much. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone features a 4.97-inch AMOLED display with FHD resolution. There's a 48-megapixel camera at the back, and a 16-megapixel unit on the front.

A 3,300mAh battery keeps the lights on. The device also features a fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM support, NFC, and Bluetooth. It is also a modular device, and ships with several additional parts that the user can use to customise their phone.

If you're a Blockchain enthusiast and want to take control of your data, then this smartphone is for you.