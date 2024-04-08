BlockDAG Welcomes Presale Batch 7 as XRP Price Prediction Dips 8% and Toncoin (TON) Payment is Adopted by Telegram

Toncoin (TON) payment has recently been adopted by Telegram Messenger, but XRP price predictions faltered with an 8% dip, leaving investors puzzled over whether to buy or sell.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) marks a milestone with the release of its technical whitepaper and the launch of batch seven, a presale offering BDAG coins at $0.004 each. With a potential ROI of 30,000x, the presale raised over $14.8 million, setting sights on a $600 million fundraising goal by the end of 2024.

XRP Price Prediction Plunges 8%

Ripple's XRP failed to initiate the month with substantial momentum, as indicated by a review of its price chart. Its value has been on a downward trend in recent days, witnessing what could be a consecutive decline

The examination of XRP on the daily timeframe revealed a continuous decrease in price since April 1st. On April 2nd, the price notably decreased by over 4%, driving the price down to the observed range of $0.58. While the decline on April 3rd was marginal, amounting to 1.89%.

However, a slight recovery has been noted very recently, with the price increasing by less than 1%, though still trading within the $0.57 range.

While XRP price predictions remain bearish for the time being, buyers remain hopeful, as the analysis of the funding rate indicates a positive trend despite XRP's apparent price decline, suggesting that buyers remain optimistic, betting on a potential future price increase.

Toncoin Surges After Adoption by Telegram Messenger for Payments

The Telegram messenger enabled Toncoin (TON) payments for ads, spiking the crypto's value by 97.4%. Since the app's integration of a payment option was announced, Toncoin (TON) has experienced a significant surge in price. It's now the app's official currency, allowing channel owners to monetise their content.

The introduction of this feature will not only incentivise content creators but also seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency into the platform's economic model.

Over the past month, the price of Toncoin has surged by 97.4%, marking a 125% increase year-to-date. With the Toncoin payment adopted by Telegram, the price can end the year at $7.19, ascending from its current price point of $5.47.

BlockDAG Welcomes Batch Seven, with 30,000x ROI Potential

Following the debut of its technical whitepaper in Las Vegas Sphere, BlockDAG welcomes batch seven, emerging as a standout success story in the cryptocurrency landscape, it boasts an impressive track record of raising over $14.9 million in presale funds and selling over 6.9 billion BDAG coins.

BlockDAG introduces an innovative solution to the blockchain trilemma, as it achieves security, scalability, and decentralisation concurrently. Utilising a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, BlockDAG provides a more scalable and efficient framework for transaction processing. With an impressive throughput ranging from 5000 to 8000 transactions per second, BlockDAG establishes itself as a benchmark for industry-leading transaction speeds, all while upholding stringent security protocols.

In its seventh presale batch, BlockDAG's current trading value of $0.004 indicates substantial returns for early supporters. Forecasts suggest an impressive 30,000x ROI upon its official launch, setting it apart as the top crypto to buy in 2024.

Why you need to invest in BlockDAG

XRP price predictions show that despite the downturn, buyers are still optimistic regarding the funding rate analysis. As Toncoin celebrates its adoption as a Telegram payment coin, BlockDAG dominates the cryptocurrency scene, with an outstanding potential of over 30,000x ROI. It plans to be listed on major exchanges like KuCoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, and Bitget. With a roadmap to hit the $600 million milestone in 2024, outpacing every presale competitor, it is the best crypto to buy in 2024.