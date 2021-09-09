Blockchain Gaming Platform VulcanVerse Helps Users To Buy Virtual Land With NFT

With how successful and long-lasting it is, the blockchain industry is gaining a lot of traction. VulcanVerse has managed to establish itself as one of the greatest among the few. It's a decentralised gaming platform with the world's first downloadable metaverse with AAA graphics and gameplay. Players can own their virtual land and assets in NFT tokens thanks to blockchain technology.

NFT has been gaining a lot of momentum since 2017. To those unaware, an NFT is a digital token that reflects real-world stuff such as art, music, in-game items, and films. They're bought and traded online, often using cryptocurrency, and they're usually encoded with the same software as many other cryptos.

Also, because of how innovative and appealing VulcanVerse is, it has become a people's favourite. When it comes to their games, the Fighting Fantasy team is responsible for creating the fantasy universe. The FFT pushes the boundaries of traditional pixel-based metaverses. The MMO component is a key part of the project. Players are given a virtual plot of land to build and equip. An individual can buy and sell land on their current p2p market, which has already grown to $6,000,000 in volume.

VulcanVerse isn't just restricting its gaming metaverse to the digital realm; the team is working with some of the industry's best gaming fantasy writers to create a full-length book series based on gaming mythology. VulcanVerse will strike a balance between the traditional gaming community and its own ecosystem by incorporating hard copy fantasy and a wide range of narrative history.