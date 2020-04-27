Hollywood actress Blake Lively poked fun at her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds quarantine hairstyle.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her husband. She uploaded an image of the star's new hairstyle, which showed off his tiny ponytail. "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," she quipped on her caption, alongside a photograph of her husband rocking a tiny ponytail with a chic teal hair-tie.

Donated $1 million to coronavirus relief

Reynolds had a cheeky response to it. "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so...," the 43-year-old actor joked on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood couple recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief. Reynolds said on Instagram: "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada." He wrote, "If you can give, these orgs need our help."

Asked to connect with those who need it

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection," the "Deadpool" star added. "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you're able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada," he joked.