It's such a rarity to be able to keep secrets especially, if you are a celebrity. But, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been successful in keeping a huge secret from all of us for almost two months now!

The fun couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, are parents to three children now. Lively and Reynolds have hidden the birth of their third child for over two months. Recently, the news broke out and many news outlets confirmed the birth of their third child and we can't be happier for the lovely couple. Known to be trolling each other on social media and other functions, the couple welcomed their third child, whose gender is still unknown, this summer. Both Reynolds and Lively can be very sneaky and secretive about their lives and have been successful in keeping this news under wraps for a good reason.

According to sources, the parents want their kids to be away from the paparazzi's and want them to have a normal upbringing. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have two daughters, James who is four years old and Inez who is three years old. In 2016, as per ELLE, Lively spoke about the parenting techniques the couple follow. She spoke about how they as kids had a nice, normal upbringing and they want their kids to experience and have the same. They do not want to deprive them of what their kids should have. She said, "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish".

It's wonderful how the couple have been able to keep a secret held in for so long. Lively especially stayed out of the limelight for a long time and hid her pregnancy from us for the longest time. She made sure she was inactive on social media and she had only five posts this year. She revealed of her pregnancy in May, during the premieres of "Detective Pikachu" which is Reynolds film. According to sources, Ryan Reynolds had taken a break of eight days in between his project to be along with Lively.