Blake Lively deleted all her Instagram posts leaving just one post on her timeline. The actress has deleted all pictures along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds as well. What's the reason behind the actress taking such a huge step? The 32-year-old actress made the decision to delete all pictures in order to promote her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section.

The movie is an adaptation of Stephanie Patrick's book. The movie is about a woman who is on the road to seek revenge on her family's killers. Stephanie, played by Lively, discovers that her family members who she thought were killed in a plane crash was in fact, a planned accident. Post this, the protagonist goes into a dark phase of seeking vengeance.

This is not the first time the actress has deleted all her posts. The 'Gossip Girls' alum had used the same technique to promote her previous movie, 'A Simple Favour' in October 2018. This particular move of Lively has garnered a lot of attention already and this is definitely a wonderful promotional strategy.

In the past, 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle had to delete her entire Instagram account before she became a part of the royal family. None of the family members is allowed to own an individual account. However, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have an official, joint account which they use to post their latest updates.

Another singer and songwriter famously known as The Weekend, who was dating Selena Gomez, was once on Instagram. However, the singer hasn't entirely deleted his account. As per an article on Dankanator, he has only deactivated his account and not deleted it.

Cardi B, in 2018 had deleted her Twitter account after a fight with Azealia Banks. This was after Banks made comments on Cardi B which weren't very pleasing to hear. "Caricature of a black woman," is what Banks told about the "Bodak Yellow" singer. After a series of comments that the rapper posted to defend herself, she deleted her account. Nevertheless, she returned back to the platform after a week.