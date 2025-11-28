BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted at Universal Studios Singapore ahead of Deadline Concert

Blackpink fans in Singapore were treated to an unexpected encounter on Thursday, November 27, when Lisa was spotted enjoying a day out at Universal Studios Singapore, just a day before the group's highly anticipated three-night Deadline concert series on November 28, 29 and 30.

The 28-year-old Thai star was seen soaking in the attractions with fellow Thai K-pop singer and close friend Sorn. Their casual visit quickly created a buzz, drawing crowds of fans and curious tourists who recognised the duo as they moved through the theme park.

Videos circulating on Xiaohongshu showed both artists dressed comfortably in relaxed outfits, yet their presence still drew excited squeals from Blinks trailing behind them. Some fans were even seen gathering near the exit of the Transformers ride, hoping to catch a glimpse of the pair as they made their way out.

The excitement extended beyond the theme park. Reports also indicated that Blackpink's backup dancers had arrived early in Singapore for rehearsals. Several of them were spotted the night before at Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove, where a special Blackpink-themed light and music show is currently running.

With Lisa already seen out and about, fans are now on high alert for possible sightings of the other members — Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — as Singapore gears up for one of the biggest K-pop weekends of the year.