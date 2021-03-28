Blackpink Jisoo Shoots Snowdrop Despite Intensified Online Campaign Against the Show for Historical Distortion

Blackpink's Jisoo seems to be unaffected by the netizens' call on banning her upcoming drama Snowdrop as she keeps herself busy with the shooting of her forthcoming drama. She along with Jung Hae In reportedly took part in the filming on 27 March.

Picture Doing Rounds Online

A picture from the shooting spot has surfaced online. As per the reports, the lead actors were spotted at Keimyung University's campus in Daegu on 27 March. In the photos, Jisoo and Jung Hae are sitting on the bike.

Although the makers have not shared the picture, it has made it to the internet through backdoors, angering the people, who are pressing on the makers to call off the shoot and cancel the TV series. Many netizens have slammed the cast for not respecting their views and going ahead with the shoot.

Many have raised questions on online forums whether the actors are unaware of the voices which are against Snow Drop.

Why are the Fans Against Snowdrop

Based on the leaked synopsis and other available content about Snowdrop, the South Korean netizens have come to the conclusion that the show is inspired by the 1987 students protests that ended the military regime.

People are of the views that the makers are distorting the facts for commercial gain, which also insults the student's sacrifice to free South Korea from military rule.

JTBC's Clarification Falls on Deaf Ears

JTBC has clarified that the TV series has nothing to do with the student's movement though it satirizes the South Korean 1980s presidential elections. However, netizens are not convinced with their clarification as they continue to put pressure on the makers to cancel the shoot.

The call for the ban got momentum after Joseon Exorcist drama was cancelled after airing two episodes for similar reasons. Now, the angry netizens have started the online petition and it got over 100K signatures in a matter of hours.

Yoo Hyun-mi has penned the story for the drama, which is directed by Jo Hyun-tak. Jung Hae-in, Kim Ji-soo, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Yoo-jin and Yoo In-na are part of the cast. The show is scheduled to be aired in the second half of 2021.