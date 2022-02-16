Blackbury Capital, Helping People Leverage Lucrative Opportunities In The Metaverse Before It Becomes Mainstream

The financial markets are a highly complex network that can seem daunting to navigate for aspiring traders. Although volatile, the financial markets serve as the backbone of any economy, making it a highly lucrative way for people to become financially independent, financially free, and create long-lasting wealth.

Jay Piggin, the founder of Blackbury Capital, started the proprietary trading firm in Australia as he wanted to teach people how to trade to provide for their families on their own, instead of relying on anyone else. Dedicating most of the last three years to learning how to trade profitably, Jay has generated over 100,000,000.00 a week.

Jay's hard work, perseverance, and "all-in" attitude have served him immensely over the last few years. He shares, "In our opinion, financial independence has never been more important than now. We genuinely believe that the goal of financial independence is not just something that you should be aspiring to achieve, but something you must do to ensure a safe and enjoyable future for the people you love."

Jay's right-hand man, Andrew Bailey, is Senior Manager of the firm who has played a significant part in building the Blackbury Capital mentorship program. Andrew mentors students, oversee sales and marketing operations, and is one of the firm's top traders.

Beyond trading the financial markets, Blackbury Capital also leverages the emerging technology of Cryptocurrencies and NFTs to generate income.

Students benefit from staying up to date with relevant information on projects and cryptocurrencies that have great potential. The team shares, "We will be giving our students real-time access to Jay's exact up-to-date cryptocurrency, NFT, and digital real estate portfolio that has resulted in an incredible month on monthly returns over the past 24 months."

The revolutionary advancement of the Metaverse has created a storm in recent years and especially in recent months. The team at Blackbury Capital are early adopters in the space and are committed to taking as many people along with them, sharing, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that is going to allow our students to make brilliant short term and long term decisions in the Cryptoverse and Metaverse ecosystems before 99.5% of the world's population catches on. It is already set in stone that the rebirth of the global financial system is upon us, and we all know that the Metaverse is taking shape at a rapid pace."

The Cryptocurrency and NFT market is booming and is undoubtedly set to rise even further. As more people begin to adopt this to generate income, it will soon become mainstream, and the opportunities will become commoditized.

Those who learn now are destined for success in the long term.