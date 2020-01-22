John Michael Osbourne, better known as Ozzy Osbourne and lovingly nicknamed "The Prince of Darkness" by adorning fans all over the world, revealed to all his Parkinson's affliction and the damage it has been doing to his life. Fans were no doubt devastated to hear the once wild and out-of-control mythical rocker speak about the reason he has canceled tours and has been keeping a low profile for a good majority of the last year on ABC News yesterday on Tuesday.

The "Crazy Train" rocker suffering from Parkinson's

Osbourne, who is 71 years old, appeared alongside his wife Sharon to have a chat with the host of the show Robin Roberts where he revealed to the world that his family has known about his condition since February of 2019. Osbourne is a multi-platinum selling artist who because of his involvement in the rock band 'Black Sabbath' and his solo work, is considered one of the pioneers of the 'heavy metal' sound by many.

He and his family were also featured on the celebrity reality show, "Keeping up with the Osbournes" that ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2005 on MTV. During the interview, however, Osbourne revealed the non-rock star vulnerable part of himself that is struggling with his health.

Alan Alda and Michael J. Fox are other famous celebrities that suffer from the same disease. He started the interview by talking about hurting himself while performing his last time on stage during a New Year's Show and that requiring surgery before his wife Sharon explains the particular type of Parkinson's disease he has, which is Parkinson's two.

Plans to head to Switzerland for treatment

"It is not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect certain nerves in your body- and- it's like you have a good day and then a really bad day," she said talking about the effect the disease has on a person's body and mind. The disease is a Neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly and no known cure for it exists. "I'm on a whole host of medications" Osbourne started before talking about all the pain and damage his body is going through.

The "Crazy Train" hitmaker sat quietly as his wife explained the future treatment Osbourne would receive in Switzerland in April of this year. "It has been hard to keep this inside-- it never leaves you feeling proper" he concluded while talking about his state of mind."I just can't wait to get better and get out there, I need it- that's what's killing me, my drug is performing" he said as his wife shed tears sitting next to him after she revealed that this was the most time he has spent at home without performing in years.