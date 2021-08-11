Black Mother Files Complaint Against Atlanta Elementary School for Segregating Courses by Race

Another case of institutional racism has emerged in Mary Lin Elementary School after a black Atlanta mom filed a federal complaint against her daughter's school for segregating students by race.

Last year, Parent Kila Posey found out that the school was separating students based on race. Black and white children taught in separate classrooms. Posey wanted to place her child in a specific teacher's classroom she thought would be a good fit.

But soon, Posey realized that it might not happen as the class is filled only with white students. The principal of the school also declined Posey's request to shift her child in that particular classroom.

School Principal believed Segregated Classes Were in the Best Interest of the Students

In the discrimination complaint filed with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, Posey claimed that principal Sharyn Briscoe put a segregation policy in place because she thought it was best for all students, reports say.

Recalling her conversation with Briscoe, Posey said: "(Briscoe) said that's not one of the Black classes, and I immediately said, 'What does that mean?' I was confused, reported the Daily Mail.

"I asked for more clarification. I was like, 'We have those in the school?' And she proceeded to say, 'Yes. I have decided that I'm going to place all of the black students in two classes."

White Kids Were Placed in Six Classes with Six Different Teachers

"We've lost sleep like trying to figure out why would a person do this," Posey told local TV news station WSB.

"First, it was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me â€” a Black woman," Posey said. "It's segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can't do it."

Posey said she found out the school was putting Black students in two separate classes with two separate teachers. The white kids were placed in six classes with six different teachers, according to WSB-TV.

The US Department of Education Is Also Investigating the Incident

Posey and her attorney Sharese Shields believe the policy is a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Atlanta Public Schools told WSB-TV the district has concluded its investigation into the allegations. It did not deny the claims made by Posey.

Posey wants Briscoe and the administrators to be removed for allowing the system of segregation to be in place, reported Atlanta Black Star.

The US Department of Education is currently investigating the issue.

