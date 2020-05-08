The dystopian science fiction, Black Mirror, first premiered on BBC's Channel 4 in 2011 and went on to grow in fame after it was acquired by Netflix.

Netflix also released an interactive version of the Black Mirror series in a "choose your own adventure format" called Bandersnatch in 2018.

And the Black Mirror season 5 released in 2019 on Netflix was a follow-up of Bandersnatch with clues and connections becoming more clearer in season 5 Black Mirror.

The British dystopian science fiction anthology - Black Mirror is known for its extremely dark portrayal of people's personal lives and how technology manipulates their behavior.

While all the five seasons of Black Mirror are available on Netflix, there has been, a growing anticipation among the fans of the series who are eagerly waiting for season 6 of Black Mirror.

As of now, there is no clarity on the Black Mirror season 6 release date. Netflix also has not made any comment on whether season 6 will be dropped-off this year.

Black Mirror season 6 release delayed

Fans would have been hoping that maybe Netflix will broadcast the Black Mirror season 6 in 2020, but it seems there could be a delay. The latest update on Black Mirror season 6 is that the creator Charlie Brooker is yet to work on new episodes.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh," UK's Radio Times.

Considering how the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected millions across the globe, it is understandable that how Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker wants to spread some joy. It is now confirmed that the Black Mirror creator will appear on BBC 2 (AntiViral Wipe) on May 14.

Black Mirror season 6 cast

Even though it seems that the release date of season 6 Black Mirror episodes will be delayed, there are already rumors of some new faces that are expected to be part of season 6. While there will be a lot of the previous cast from other Black Mirror episodes, now faces such as Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Andrew Scott will be featured in season six of Black Mirror, claims The Buzz Paper.

The Black Mirror has an IMDB rating of 8.8.