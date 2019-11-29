On Black Friday this year, Amazon Singapore is offering tons of incredible deals. Amazon is expected to come up with more deals before Cyber Monday arrives. Besides offering numerous deals on several products, the Amazon Singapore has you covered on technology deals as well. Here are some of the hottest deals, you can grab from Amazon Singapore right away-

Garmin smartwatches- Amazon Singapore is offering grand deals on Garmin smartwatches. During this week you can buy Garmin Approach S40 at $348 after a 21% discount. Garmin Approach S60 premium golf watch is available at $457 after a 22% discount, Garmin Approach S10 at $142 with a 31% discount. You can grab more models of Garmins available through Amazon Singapore.

Acer Nitro 50 N50-600 gaming desktop- For gamers, Amazon Singapore is offering some exciting deals on games, laptops, and PCs. If you're looking for a powerhouse gaming PC with an Uber-cool look, you can have a look at the Acer Nitro 50 N50-600 which is now available at $1117 after 25% discount.

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom- If you're looking for an ultra-stylish lightweight Bluetooth speaker with some extra bass, have a look at the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom. The speaker looks excellent for its unusual funky colours and is capable of delivering decent sound output altogether. Unlike many other professional-quality Bluetooth speakers, Wonderboom is portable to carry and doesn't take much space in your luggage bag. During the period you can grab the speaker just at $68 after a massive discount of 54%.

Bose QuietComfort 35 and 25 II wireless- For audiophiles, Amazon Singapore is offering some good deals too. The Bose QuietComfort 35 and 25 II wireless, which was available at $499, can be grabbed now at $394, while the QuietComfort 25 is available just at $279.

Bose home speaker 300 and SoundTouch Map- If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker with sound quality in mind, you can go for Bose home speaker 300 or Bose SoundTouch Map. The Bose home speaker 300, with a discount of 35%, can be purchased at $261.25, while the Bose SoundTouch map at $229.

Amazon Kindle- Kindle, is undoubtedly the best purchase for a person love reading. As expected, Amazon is offering some significant deals too on its homemade Kindle devices. Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis and all-new Kindle can be grabbed at $144, $109, and $268.