Black Friday provides an opportunity to get the best available PC gaming products at the best prices for 2019.

This year PC gamers are in a fortuitous position considering there is a second shopping bonanza, Cyber Monday. This is the Monday following Black Friday.

For 2019, that would be Dec. 2. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was the big day for the tech and PC sales as black Friday dominated on the TVs, clothes and other products.

Cyber Monday is increasingly becoming an extension of the Black Friday event. It carries a lot of clout with the peripheral and component manufacturers so one finds that the deals are still as good on Cyber Monday.

Though the lines between the two events have blurred now, it does present a chance to get better PC technology and save more money on Cyber Monday. The following are a few things to expect for the 2019 season.

IPS gaming displays

These tend to constitute a step-up in visuals which are not depending on a new GPU. Like the 4K televisions, panels which are compatible with displays are getting economical.

One instance of this would be the Acer Predator X27 and XB273Okay. These are two panels with identical options and functions though there is a distinction in the pricing.

For the latter, the excessive finish on the gaming track varies but the main implication would be the tech is getting less expensive and more popular.

Laptops

The trend for upgrades and relevant enhancements is approaching the smaller versions. With this black Friday, there is a likelihood to get a better PC with specs such as 2060 card and 500 GB SSD.

The financial options for these machines are set to reduce into lower price ranges.

SSDs

The 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD has been termed in certain circles as one of the most efficient gaming SSDs. It costs $140 via Amazon.

During 2018's Black Friday, the pricing had dropped to $127. The cost has not dropped as significantly this year as it did in 2018 but the estimates for the SSD should be between $100 and $110.

Webcams and microphones

During the Amazon high day tournament, there was a notable decrease of 60 percent in the pricing of some of the webcams.

The same development is expected for Black Friday so if one wishes to have a microphone or a webcam, this year should present a good opportunity to purchase.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.