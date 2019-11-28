As Black Friday is approaching and Cyber Monday is knocking at the door, amazon and best buy are pouring exciting deals on trending phones like Google Pixel 4, iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10.

For your convenience, we have summed up the most exciting deals you can get today. Hurry to get your wish listed devices now before they run out of stock. Here go the best of the deals.

Smartphone deals available at Best Buy



With a $500 discount, iPhone 11 Pro is available starting $500 at Best Buy. The same deal is available on iPhone 11 too. On Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Best Buy is offering $750 discount, while you can save $200 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note10 or Note10+ phones. Plus, save an additional $100 with qualified activation.

If you're looking for an unlocked for which would be fully functional at Singapore, check out the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deal. Best Buy is offering a massive $200 discount. You can save an additional $50 with qualified activation. With Samsung Galaxy A50 unlocked version you can save $125, while Nokia 7.1 and Samsung Galaxy S10e is available at $210 and $130.

You can also try Samsung's latest flagship phone Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ which is available now at only $599.99, $649.99 and $799.99. Apple iPhone XR unlocked version is now available at $599.99 and iPhone 11 64GB edition at $699.99.

Amazon best deals



On Apple iPad Pro, Amazon is offering massive deals. During this period, you can grab an 11-inch edition for $879, and 12.9-inch at $1,049. Both devices come with 256GB inbuilt storage. Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL unlocked version with a discount of $200. Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL are available at $599 and $699.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10+ Plus and Galaxy 10e factory unlocked editions are available at $749.99, $799.99 and $549.99 respectively.Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods with charging case latest edition are available at $234.98 and $134, while the Bose Home speaker 300 and Home Speaker 500 are available at $199 and $299 respectively.