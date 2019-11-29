Lazada Singapore is pouring tons of deals and discounts this Black Friday on all the available product categories, including smartphones. If you're looking for a smartphone for yourself or for any dear ones, stop googling, because we've found out the best available deals for you.

Before you jump in, here go a word of caution! Deals move out pretty fast as thousands of other people are looking for the same, so grab the stuff as soon you find it. At the time of publishing the prices mentioned below are accurate, and Lazada hasn't run out of stock yet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Global edition- Priced at $299 usually, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is now available at $199 only. The phone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro- The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, with a discount of 25%, is available now at just $298. The device comes with 128GB storage, and available in 4GB and 6GB RAM version. It will cover 1 year on local warranty. The device will come bundled with tamper-proof shield, back cover and single Bluetooth earpiece.

Xiaomi Mi 9T- Lazada is offering a massive 27% discount on the Mi 9T global edition. After the discount, the 64GB edition is available at $365, while the 128GB version at $385. Both the device comes with 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S10- The latest flagship of Samsung is available with a discount of 39%. After the discount, you have to pay $739 for the 128GB edition.

Samsung Galaxy S10e- The minuscule edition of Galaxy S10 is now available at $688. The MRP of this 128GB device is $1078.

Samsung Galaxy A70 (6GB/128GB)- Samsung's mid-range smartphone Galaxy A70 can be purchased at $434 before the Black Friday stock runs out. The device comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual SIM slot and 1 year Samsung warranty.

Ever since the Alibaba-owned platform integrated groceries startup Redmart into its platform in March 2019, Lazada's percentage of customers in Singapore who shop across both Lazada and Redmart has doubled, said the company, braving for year end sales season next month.