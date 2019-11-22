Ever since the official release date for Black Adam movie was announced, fans are intent on finding out more details on the project such as potential crossovers with other DCEU characters. Surprisingly, though the Dwayne Johnson starrer superhero title will be an origin film, it will still have room to introduce an ensemble of heroes from the golden age era.

Black Adam is one of those DC-based films from Warner Bros. which has been stuck in development hell for over 10 years. At one point, the movie came close to becoming a reality with Peter Segal to direct.

But that never went forward, for all the good reasons as The Rock's determination to don the anti-villainous character finally led to the project's much-awaited green light and is currently in the list of confirmed projects of DC films in active development.

Justice Society of America is a team of superheroes formed in the 1940s

It is evident that Black Adam exists inside the DC Extended Universe, the character's arrival was even expected in the 2018's Shazam!. Although the two characters' face-off won't be happening anytime soon, the Mighty Adam could be posing threat to an entire team of superheroes from a different time.

Speaking to Screen Rant promoting the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, Johnson addressed a few non-major spoiler details related to Black Adam. The star confirmed that his first DC film wouldn't include Captain Marvel since the filmmakers are concentrating on establishing the former champion of Wizard before jumping ahead.

JSA to have a role to play in Black Adam?

"Without giving too much away, it's not in the plans right now," said Johnson. "I think the approach that we're talking I feel really good about, and all of the filmmakers do too as well. It's an origin story and that's where we start it and we root it, and then we build out from there. Now, not to say Shazam isn't on my radar. Of course, Shazam is, but so is all of DC."

The big reveal came up unexpectedly and it seems Johnson had already planned on unveiling that the JSA would have a part to play in Black Adam. "JSA. We will introduce you to that, the world to JSA."

JSA, if abbreviated is the Justice League Society of America which comprises of heroes such as the original Green Lantern, Jay Garrick's Flash, Doctor Fate, Sandman and more. An earlier rumor had also suggested that Black Adam would include other such JSA heroes like Hawkman and Stargirl.

It still remains to be seen if Black Adam movie could serve as a crossover for Henry Cavill's Man of Steel to make an appearance. Dany Garcia, the actor's manager as well as Johnson's believes the possible exits and said: "we're open to everything". Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021.