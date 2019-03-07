There are days when you tend to forget things and most often than not, we tend to lose them in cabs and auto rickshaws. If luck sides, the driver religiously returns the forgotten item, but that doesn't happen every time. Uber, one of the leading taxi-hailing services in India, also witnesses several such instances where riders forget items in cabs.

Uber helps riders get their lost items through in-app support, where customers can connect with drivers or report the loss of an item with the Uber Support Team. In addition to that, Uber regularly shares the most frequently forgotten items and some strange things riders leave behind in the cab. The data shows how Uber takes care of its customers, even after a ride has ended.

Uber's insights are interesting and fun to read. According to the third edition of The Uber Lost & Found Index, Bengaluru was titled the most forgetful city in India for the third time in a row, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. The data also revealed some strange items such as pan, live fish and crocs left behind by Uber riders.

Check out the interesting list of items people have forgotten in Uber:

Knee pad

Aluminium Storage Shelf

Gold Chain

Car Health check monitor

Saree

Hotspot device

Pan

Baby Pram

Milk Sachets

Yellow Toy Car

Live Fish

Crocs

Ukulele

Bunch of banana

The above-mentioned items are rarely forgotten, but many riders can relate to the list of items below that Uber says are frequently forgotten in cabs.

Phone / camera

Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage

Wwallet / purse

Keys

Clothing

Umbrella

Water bottle / bottle / thermos

Glasses

Bag

Phone charger

If you're curious to know more about the forgetful cities, Uber has shared with us a list of top 15 forgetful cities in India. Check them out below:

Bangalore

Delhi

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Pune

Chennai

Jaipur

Chandigarh

Ahmedabad

Kochi

Guwahati

Lucknow

Nagpur

Visakhapatnam

In addition to this, Uber also found that its riders mostly forgot items on Saturday and Sunday. This is not surprising considering the masses would be in the joy of weekend and on detox from weeklong work. The data insights go further deep to reveal that people mostly forget an item between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

How to get lost items back?

Forgetting things once in a while is not a big deal, but if it involves a pricey or valuable item, it sure is. For this reason, Uber has made it easy for riders to find their lost items. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get lost items back: