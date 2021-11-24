Bizarre Date: TikToker Left Crying After Boyfriend Sends her Home Over 'Bad Dress'

A video posted on Tiktok that encompassed the tale of a 'bizarre date' garnered over 7 million views. Michigan woman, Nikki Jabs went viral on TikTok after narrating her 'heartbreaking' date. In the viral clip, Nikki could be seen telling her followers that her date sent her back home in an Uber because he 'didn't like her dress.'

Talking about her experience of a recent date she went on, Nikki Jabs told her followers how she'd met a guy named Greg on a dating site a few weeks ago. She further said that the duo had planned to attend a grand opening for the retail company that Greg worked for and that she was about to meet his friends and co-workers. Jabs wore a black long-sleeved crop top and pink paper-bag trousers to the event.

'He went to the event without me'

"I spent 40 minutes on my makeup to meet his friends and co-workers," Jabs said. Greg, however, frowned upon her ensemble. Jabs noted that Greg did not want to be seen with her because of the dress she was wearing. "So he sent me home in an Uber and went to the opening without me," a devastated Jabs said. The TikToker often shares short videos of her dating chronicles on her TikTok account.

Greg was 'embarrassed' to be seen with her

"I said, 'I'm wearing this to the function or going home.' He said, 'Can I call you an Uber?'" Jabs noted. She further added how she was utterly disappointed with Greg's act as she worked really hard to look nice for him and his friends, and he sent her home in an Uber. "On a Friday night, he sent me home with a stranger," she said. She added that Greg was 'embarrassed' to be seen with her and wasn't comfortable with her around his co-workers.

'Who does that?'

Jabs then added that she was devastated as she tried so hard to look 'pretty' for him and he sent her home in an Uber. "Who does that?" she asked. She also told her followers that Greg had previously expressed objection over her wearing heels or makeup. In a separate video, Jabs told her followers how Greg's behavior seemed to change over a span of a few weeks. She noted that it all started with little comments like "Why are you wearing heels? I like it when you wear tennis shoes. Why are you wearing so much makeup? I like it when you're natural," she said. Nikki Jabs received huge support from her followers in the comment section over the incident.