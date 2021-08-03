Bitspawn Is A Gaming Blockchain Protocol Built For Digital Athletes And Social Gamers

Founded in 2019, Bitspawn is an Esports platform offering custom tournament solutions built on the Solana blockchain. The team consists of Eric Godwin, Lukas Kamandulis, Rhys Boulanger and Alex Lan all with an extensive history in blockchain, Esports, and marketing. Owning several top-tier social media accounts reaching millions of followers daily, the company is backed by several tier 1 VC funds to develop the best esports platform. The company is estimated to be valued at USD 9 million.

Bitspawn is a leader in Esports software innovation and provides cutting-edge Esports tournament curation, player development tools, and analytics. They aim to make Esports accessible to all gamers. Bitspawn addresses the increasingly pronounced need for socialization and collaboration between players, consumers, organizations, and companies in Esports.

It is being built on the Solana platform â€” bypassing scaling issues such as implementing layer 2 protocols. It allows users to create their own gaming apps and communities on their blockchain solution. Now, Bitspawn has decided to intervene and allow all gamers to make profit from their talents.

Making money playing video games is impossible for most gamers, regardless of ability. Esports players have no rights, with players exposed to abusive contracts, barriers to entry, and rampant prize pool fraud. Instead, the real winners are predatory publishers, event organizers, and streaming services. Using Bitspawn, all gamers can play and earn money. As an infrastructure-oriented solution, Bitspawn is unlocking the possibility for hundreds of millions of gamers, millions of teams, tens of thousands of sponsors, advertisers, and organizers to securely connect and become a part of the global Esports ecosystem. It is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill levels, developers, and organizers to monetize their skills. Gamers watch and consume Esports at a higher rate than traditional sports fans, making them a largely untapped market for advertisers. The protocol is designed to support the 2 billion gamers around the world access new revenue streams for their abilities.

The core values of Bitspawn have been selected based on providing a solution to issues associated with the unprotected rights of Esports participants, fixing Esports' broken business model, and increasingly polarized ecosystem.