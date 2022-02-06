International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Business
Fintech

Bitcoin Mimics Stocks Rally, Hits 2-Week High as Markets See Recovery in Risk Appetite

Close
Facts about cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session's strong gains as cryptocurrencies basked in a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit $41,983, taking gains from Thursday's lows to nearly 16%, and marking a 27% rise from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, scaled the $3,000 level for the first time since Jan. 21.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Representational Image / Pixabay

Friday's 11%-plus was the biggest single-day gain for bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major bounce after weeks of being roiled, along with technology and growth stocks, by fears of faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation.

Synchronised Moves

It came alongside a rally in U.S. stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ending the week with gains despite the heavy volatility from earnings, including Amazon's robust growth and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's disappointing results.

Those synchronised moves showed how bitcoin has become far more of a mainstream asset, jolted by swings in risk-appetite.

"The current panic and volatility surrounding bitcoin is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of it as an asset class," said Ed Hindi, chief investment officer of Swiss-based cryptocurrency hedgefund Tyr Capital.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Pixabay

"When valuations on the Nasdaq fall, misguided institutional investors start liquidating bitcoin positions en-masse as if it were a tech stock."

The recovery in stocks boosted other listed crypto assets on Friday, with miner Riot Blockchain getting a bump after declaring bitcoin production more than doubled in January from a year earlier.

Marathon Digital Holdings rallied after reporting bitcoin production increased, as did crypto exchange Coinbase Global, which rose more than 7%.

READ MORE