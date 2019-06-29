Buenaventura, the Colombian port city has been facing endemic violence over the past few months and as per the latest crime reports, 51 murders have happened in the city over the past six months. As police in the city continuously failed to curb crimes, Roman Catholic bishop Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya believes that spraying holy water into the city using helicopter will help to stop the blood shedding spree in the area.

As per reports, Ruben Dario is apparently planning to borrow a Colombian Navy helicopter to spray holy water in the city which has already fallen in the clandestine clutches of crime and violence. If everything goes well, the holy water will be sprayed on July 14, the Fiesta de San Buenaventura, the auspicious holy day of the city's patron saint.

Ruben Dario has made this decision to spray holy water in the city after news about the latest murder in the city surfaced. A few days ago, the murder of a 10-year-old girl named Diana was reported and upon investigation, the police arrested the uncle of the young girl for torturing and murdering the child.

"In Buenaventura, we have to get rid of the devil to see if we can return the tranquillity that the city has lost with so many crimes, acts of corruption and so much evil and drug trafficking. It will be a great public demonstration for the entire community, where we will pour holy water to see if so many bad things end and the devil goes out of here," said Ruben Dario to the local press, Newsweek reported.

As the news about this holy water spraying surfaced online, many conspiracy theorists have nicknamed it 'holy chemtrail'. Conspiracy theorists believe that chemtrails are basically poisonous gas that is being sprayed on the skies by the government authorities to achieve various goals like population control. Some other conspiracy theorists argue that chemtrails are sprayed in the skies to hide government's sinister activities in the skies.