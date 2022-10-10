Bishnu Adhikari's aspirational spy movie 'HITMAN' to hit the screens soon

Bishnu Adhikari, the rising Tollywood talent awaits his new Tollywood movie "The Hitman" to be released soon in the theaters and across OTT channels as well. After making his acting debut with the movie Ek released in 2019, opposite co-star Big Boss season 13 fame Himanshi Khurana, Bishnu will appear again in his upcoming Tollywood movie 'HITMAN'. For the first time, Bishnu Adhikari has collaborated with the Nepal film Industry bringing on board a very famous Nepali actor Anchal Sharma as one of the leading ladies in this spy movie, alongside Aditi Sharma, a much-loved actor in the Indian television industry.

HITMAN is a spy thriller and has been penned down by Bishnu himself, and he takes immense pride in authoring, directing, and acting in his own story for the very first time. He is among those very few who have taken up a movie project and owned it, starting from script writing to acting and directing. HITMAN is predominantly a Telugu movie to be released pan-India and promises a fast-paced non-stop spy action sequence with superb adventure components and fantasy elements all woven in one. The movie is all about fictional espionage and covert missions shot across various exciting and visually alluring locations in Nepal, India, Dubai, and an undisclosed location in Europe. Hitman, as promised by Bishnu Adhikari will surely not fall short of any expectations of it being one of those mind-boggling and polished spy thrillers with all the right elements to be compared to the likes of its western contemporaries.

Bishnu Adhikari was born to a family in Hyderabad and studied engineering abroad with a secret penchant for acting while growing up. His long-standing dreams came true with his first acting stint in the movie Ek, and after that there has been no going back for this aspiring and focused young man. From acting to being a playback singer and dancing, Bishnu has accomplished it all through his debut movie, and now with HITMAN he is aiming at adding more feathers to his cap as he writes, acts, and directs this movie. As the saying goes, "when the going gets tough, the tough gets going" the performer's road to Tollywood too was built by crossing all hurdles and challenges with immense hard work and determination and finally making a mark of his own. In addition to being a natural at singing and dancing, Bishnu excels in education and sports, making him a multi-talented individual.

Apart from being a writer, actor, singer, director, and dancer; Bishnu Adhikari is a natural bodybuilder and has a strong follower base in social media accounts like Instagram (Instagram.com/bishnurules) and Facebook (Facebook.com/bishnurules), where he actively interacts with his followers, and his fans take the liberty to ask him questions to learn more about what makes him a competitive actor, bodybuilder and a role-model for many aspiring as well as seasoned athletes. Being a fitness enthusiast, for him, bodybuilding is more than a hobby, and is among one of the major professional skills that he uses to win more and more hearts.

HITMAN is being produced by Deepak Adhikari under the banner of 99 cinemas and a strategic pan-India release is being planned for the movie along with the regional release in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. When asked about his next ventures after HITMANÂ¸ Bishnu was all smiles, astutely disclosing bare minimum information that Hitman is the first part of the series, and the script work for the second part is already in the making. Here's to wishing Bishnu Adhikari all the very best for his upcoming ventures.