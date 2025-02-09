Birmingham vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will look to advance in yet another cup competition when they face League One side Birmingham City on Saturday. Birmingham City endured a tough relegation battle last season, finishing just one point behind Plymouth Argyle.

Determined to make a swift return to the Championship, the club invested heavily in quality signings, a strategy that has paid off in their League One campaign. With 63 points from 27 matches, Birmingham City hold a four-point lead over Wycombe Wanderers and are among the frontrunners for promotion. However, manager Chris Davies is also keen on a strong cup run, having already guided his team past Lincoln City to reach this stage.

Exciting Clash Awaited

Birmingham City will now face Premier League giants Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe will be eager to lead Newcastle deep into another cup competition, as the club has gone decades without winning a major trophy. Their closest attempt came two years ago when they fell short against Manchester United in the League Cup final.

Howe will have another opportunity at silverware, as Newcastle recently beat Arsenal over two legs in the League Cup semi-final, securing a spot in the Wembley final. They are set to face Liverpool in the showdown after the Reds overturned their first-leg deficit to eliminate Tottenham at Anfield on Thursday.

With Newcastle big favorites to overcome Birmingham City, Howe will be confident his side can make it to the next round of the FA Cup. However, Birmingham City will also go all out and it won't be that easy for Newcastle.

When and Where

The Birmingham City vs Newcastle United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at St Andrew's stadium, Birmingham, on Feb 8, Saturday, at 5:45 PM BST/ 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Birmingham vs Newcastle FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.