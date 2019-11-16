Birds Of Prey is inching closer to its slated release date in early 2020 and fans cannot wait to learn more about the female-centric superhero ensemble film. The first trailer indirectly confirmed that the movie revolves around Harley Quinn as the lead and is, in fact, a spin-off title based on the character. Now, a new plot revealed more details about the story.
The DC film directed by Cathy Yan has slowly shaped up to become one of the most anticipated titles among moviegoers, especially after John Wick director Chad Stahelski's involvement to oversee the project's new action scenes. But other than the recent brief teaser trailer and a sleeve set photos, there isn't a lot that fans knew about the plot until now.
The new synopsis for Birds of Prey was revealed as part of a contest held by Talenthouse Art Works related to the movie. Its submissions are open for users to "create artwork inspired by Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),." The description follows:
One of the highlighting information from the synopsis is it essentially comes close to confirming that the movie or at least some parts of it would be told from Harley Quinn's point of view, as a narrator. This could play in the filmmakers' favour as it adds a new taste of humour and fun when the story is told from the lead character's perspective, similar to Deadpool.
It also seems like the storyline will centre over the kidnapping of Cass and the Birds Of Prey's journey in going up against Sionis. Though the trailer references the Joker (Jared Leto), the clown prince of crime won't be in the movie. Birds of Prey will hit theatres on February 7, 2020,