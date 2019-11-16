Birds Of Prey is inching closer to its slated release date in early 2020 and fans cannot wait to learn more about the female-centric superhero ensemble film. The first trailer indirectly confirmed that the movie revolves around Harley Quinn as the lead and is, in fact, a spin-off title based on the character. Now, a new plot revealed more details about the story.

The DC film directed by Cathy Yan has slowly shaped up to become one of the most anticipated titles among moviegoers, especially after John Wick director Chad Stahelski's involvement to oversee the project's new action scenes. But other than the recent brief teaser trailer and a sleeve set photos, there isn't a lot that fans knew about the plot until now.

The new synopsis for Birds of Prey was revealed as part of a contest held by Talenthouse Art Works related to the movie. Its submissions are open for users to "create artwork inspired by Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),." The description follows:

ABOUT BIRDS OF PREY You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down. In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra "Cass" Cain in her feature film debut.

One of the highlighting information from the synopsis is it essentially comes close to confirming that the movie or at least some parts of it would be told from Harley Quinn's point of view, as a narrator. This could play in the filmmakers' favour as it adds a new taste of humour and fun when the story is told from the lead character's perspective, similar to Deadpool.

It also seems like the storyline will centre over the kidnapping of Cass and the Birds Of Prey's journey in going up against Sionis. Though the trailer references the Joker (Jared Leto), the clown prince of crime won't be in the movie. Birds of Prey will hit theatres on February 7, 2020,