BioNTech and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical of Germany on Wednesday made an announcement that the start of another coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine trial in China with a total of around 144 participants.

"The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market and intends to confirm that the safety and immunogenicity profile observed in participants from the German and U.S. trials is comparable to that of Chinese participants," BioNTech said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 18.5 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Ther virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil; and India.

(With agency inputs)