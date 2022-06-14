Billy Kametz: Pokemon Voice Actor Dead At 35 Four Months After Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz passed away at the age of 35 just four months after revealing that he has the fourth stage of colon cancer. The news of his death is revealed by one of his close friends and shared on the actor's GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The actor began radiation treatment on his spine and chemotherapy in April.

Kametz's Death News First Shared On His GoFundMe Page

"Kametz left this world peacefully, knowing how loved he is and always will be. I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was," read the post.

He got his first break with Disney as part of the entertainment staff on the Disney cruise line, then landed the role of Aladdin in Disneyland's Musical Spectacular, according to Daily Mail.

Kametz Got His First Break With Disney

Kametz went on to voice Josuke in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Galo in Promare, Rui in Demon Slayer, White Blood Cell in Cells at Work, Osomatsu in Mr. Osomatsu and Dr. Maruki in Persona 5 Royal, the report added.

Kametz's GoFundMe page also said that anyone who has met "Billy Kametz will tell you he is one of the warmest, kindest, most-sincere human beings on this earth. Quick to laugh with his infectious smile, he brings joy to everyone around him â€” whether that is a room full of friends and family, fans at conventions... or the nurses and doctors who attended to him in the hospital."

In his previous YouTube video, Kametz detailed his health battle stating that he was trying to stay really positive at this difficult time. "It's just to let you know that I have so much support, so much positivity surrounding me... I just want to let you guys know that I'm not going to quit, I'm not going to stop fighting, and I'm gonna get through this."