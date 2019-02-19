Billionaire Mai Vu Minh and SAPA Thale group's leaders recently visited Dubai to explore joint venture possibility with Dubai FDI and other leading UAE enterprises, including Emirates NBD - the largest bank in the Middle East, DIFC – Dubai International Financial Centre, DP World - the Top 9 largest seaports in the world. Accepting the invitation of the Dubai Ministry of Economy and Investment and Dubai Investment Development Agency (DUBAI FDI - Dubai Foreign Direct Investment), an agency of the Department of Economic Development of Government of Dubai, the visit lasted from January 25 to 29, 2019.

At the meeting with SAPA Thale group, Fahad Al Gergawi - Vice President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and CEO of Dubai FDI said:"The Dubai Government will create conditions for the bilateral investment cooperation program between SAPA Thale group and Dubai FDI to succeed." As trade opportunities between Vietnam and Dubai are abundant, SAPA Thale Group and Dubai FDI are keen to explore projects in Vietnam and UAE, said the company.

Following these meetings, the parties deploy investments in the fields of finance, banking, high-tech development, infrastructure development, environment, energy, transportation and real estate, hospitality and tourism, import and export as well as efforts to improve the investment environment in Vietnam, amounting to billions of dollars. These investnments would make an important contribution to Vietnam's economic development, said the company.

The key player in these deals is SAPA Thale group's board chairman - billionaire Mai Vu Minh. In Europe, SAPA Thale group is a highly rated enterprise in the fields of financial investment, real estate, high technology and Mai Vu Minh is the name respected for its positive contributions to economic development in this continent.

In many important events in the world, Mai Vu Minh is seen alongside the world's top leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donal Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Having a solid career with the business that brought in billions of dollars, Mai Vu Minh always wanted to do something to contribute to the economic development of Vietnam, his homeland. Therefore, he made efforts to speed up investment projects in Vietnam, explained the company in its note.

On December 11, 2018, billionaire Mai Vu Minh and SAPA Thale group signed "the Bilateral Investment Cooperation Program" with Vice President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) - Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Beaufort Global - Rene Bernad Beil, Deputy General Manager of SAPA Thale - Andrea Nguyen and Representative of Milcon Gulf Group - Jamal Khang.

Two days later, this business delegation went to Hanoi to meet with the Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment of Vietnam, Vu Dai Thang to promote the implementation of a series of projects into practice. Mr. Mai Vu Minh has also spent considerable time there and had shown enthusiasm on these projects. "There is no easy success. However, if I can do something that contributes to boosting the economy of Vietnam, help people in my homeland, I do not regret my efforts" he said.

"Not only Dubai, Middle East, but also large corporations of Europe, USA and Japan... cooperate with SAPA Thale group to invest in Vietnam," Minh added.