Singer Billie Eilish sent the social media into a tizzy after she uploaded a series of videos slapping her boobs in order to get her dog's attention. Eilish had posted the videos on her Instagram stories, which later found their way to various social media platforms.

Earlier, the singer was subjected to body shaming after her photos wearing tank top and sweat shorts went viral on social media. A Twitter user had said that teenager had "developed a mid-30's wine mom body." There was a lot of hue and cry on body shaming post the fiasco.

Eilish Says Her Titties Don't Hurt After Slapping Spree

Eilish who is seen dressed up in a brown colored vest is sitting comfortable on a couch with her pet dog resting comfortably next to her. In the first video, Eilish tightly slaps her left boob making enough noise to startle the pooch. Upon seeing the dog's quick reaction, she laughs loudly looking at the camera.

Eilish repeats the action in the next video too, with the dog looking around confused trying to locate the source of the sound. However, in the third video shot without the dog in the frame, Eilish tells her followers that she was fine and did not get hurt in her titty slapping rush. "When you've got Yiddies like this, nothing hurts", she is heard telling the viewers as she goes on to slap her left boob one more time.

Eilish, who has been quite vocal about her body image issues, during an interview last year had revealed suffering from depression due to the same. "I've never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes. I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn't look in the mirror at all," she had said.

Netizens Can't Have Enough of Eilish's Video

The weird videos were posted by the singer in the early hours of December 1. The videos soon went viral on the social media and Eilish was trending among the top spots on the microblogging site.

"Billie Eilish just gave 2020 the titty slap heard round the world!" wrote a user as other added, "Billie Eilish slapping her titties and her dog freaking out over the snacking sound is fcking hilarious."

"Billie eilish slapping her boobs goes to show she has no fears whatsoever," wrote a user.

"Billie Eilish smacking her yiddies on her Instagram story cured my depression, added another.