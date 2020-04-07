Billie Eilish, Grammy award-winning artist says that she is an "introverted loner", and that amid the coronavirus lockdown, she is spending plenty of time alone happily. The singer believes that after people are set free after the lockdown, their gratitude will not last long

"I've been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends. I love my friends, I can't wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time... I'm good. I'm good being alone... I like being alone," she said.

Gratitude won't last

The pop star said that she is being "introverted and lonerish" in self-isolation, reports mirror.co.uk.

"As soon as we can see people again and go out, we're going to be so happy and grateful. And in about three days, we're all going to take it for granted again.That's the way people work. It's the way humans are made," she said.

Pitbulls for company

"You miss something so bad once you don't have it... You never think about it when you have it," she added.

The singer has fostered two pitbull puppies to accompany her during isolation. She told the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast that caring for Miss Mardy and Jim is a "full time job". "There's such a misconception about them. They're sweethearts, they cuddle," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)