Bill Murray is quite fond of Selena Gomez and is not shy to speak about the same. The 68-year-old actor has been gushing about his The Dead Don't Die 9 co-star at almost every event! In fact, even at the New York City premiere of the film, he spoke about how he would've taken Gomez to meet his mother if she were alive.

In an interview with People, Murray spoke about how he wrongfully judged the 26-year-old pop star/actress before working with her in the film. "I learned that I like her. I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be." He further added, "I enjoyed her very much. I like her very much."

Finally, he added, "If my mother were alive I'd bring her home to her," quips Murray, before jokingly acting out the meeting, "'Mother. I want you to meet Selena.'" This is not the first time he has spoken about Gomez with so much fondness. The duo made their red carpet appearance on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in France, earlier in May. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Murray said, "I really like her. I mean, you still can't tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is — but Gomez I really like. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural."

Murray also said, "I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like." Clearly, the actor is very impressed with Gomez and her ability to tackle stardom. He spoke about how he was especially stunned by her ability to triumph over child stardom and survive all kinds of the family situation. "They're really their own people," he added. "They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool."

The Dead Don't Die 9 also stars Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi and Tilda Swinton in pivotal roles.