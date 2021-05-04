Bill Gates and Melinda's Divorce Sparks Meme Fest on Social Media as Users Go on Frenzy

Bill Gates and Melinda's divorce has gone on to become one of the biggest news on Tuesday. The power couple decided to end their 27-year-old marriage on Monday and announced that "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple". Since then social media users have gone on frenzy.

Bill and Melinda broke the news with an identical tweet saying: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair tweeted. The news definitely broke many hearts but at the same time the internet went into overdrive churning our spicy memes about what looks to be a very, very pricey divorce indeed.

Social Media Reacts

Bill and Melinda's divorce came more as a shock to many who expressed their disappointment but the news also became a subject of amusement for several social media users. The amusement was of course showcased in the form of memes and the internet decided to have their fun with the news.

Some people were seen criticizing one of the partners in the marriage, while others simply used the beloved brand Microsoft as a metaphor and shared their views on the divorce. Some big names also came up with their reactions and among the first ones was Piers Morgan, who took to Twitter and perhaps found himself at a loss of words and wrote "Wow>>", in reply to Bill gates' tweet.

The Lighter Side of the Divorce

Twitter users were busy making and sharing innovative memes on what is being seen as one of the biggest divorces in history. The first pounced on the likely financial hit the billionaire is about to take.

"Bill Gates was afraid Liz Warren would take all his money. Now it looks like Melinda Gates is gonna do that instead," wrote one user. "So what I'M hearing is that one of the world's top billionaires is now single and available. *freshens breath*," tweeted another user.

"Seeing Bill and Melinda Gates not Excel at their relationship has me like "Word?" I wish our Windows weren't closed but you made it a PowerPoint to stay away. Here's hoping your future has a better Outlook," joked another Twitter user, referring the divorce to Microsoft.

In fact, Microsoft was a reference in many of the viral memes. "I wonder if Bill and Melinda tried unplugging their marriage for a minute and plugging it back in?" wrote a fourth user.

Another user took the reference of White Guy Summer and said Bill will have the best time of his life. "Bill Gates about to have the greatest White Boy Summer ever," wrote a user ElliotETC.

The couple's divorce all puts a lot of questions on how their multi-billion property will now be split. The billionaire couple have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The organization has spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

Many of the users also used interesting photos to express their views on the divorce. Microsoft's logo was the theme in most of the memes, while many used Windows to make fun of the divorce.