Bill Gates' $645M Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht Up for Sale — He Never Used It

A 390-foot hydrogen-powered superyacht, believed to be commissioned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is now up for sale. Priced at $645 million, the yacht—named Breakthrough (also called Project 821)—is expected to be showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show. Despite years of development, Gates is reported to have never used the vessel.

Built by Dutch shipyard Feadship and designed by RWD, the superyacht is the world's first "net-zero" yacht powered by liquid hydrogen stored at -253°C. A biofuel backup cuts emissions by 90%. Heat from the fuel system is reused to warm pools and interior spaces, highlighting the yacht's green design.

Luxury Redefined at Sea

The yacht includes a private four-story residence with bedrooms, offices, a gym, and sea-view balconies. Despite this personalized layout, Gates reportedly never boarded the yacht. Designed like a floating mansion, the yacht also offers an infinity pool, basketball court, cinema, private hospital, hot tubs, and space for 30 guests and 43 crew.

The interiors mix fine leather, oak, marble, and rattan, giving the yacht a high-end coastal resort feel.

A New Era in Yachting

Jamie Edmiston, CEO of the yacht's brokerage firm, called Breakthrough "the one that will change it all," citing its perfect mix of luxury and sustainability. Feadship's Jan-Bart Verkuyl said hydrogen fuel cells are the future of marine travel.

Canadian billionaire Patrick Dovigi is rumored to be in talks to buy the yacht. Regardless of who owns it next, Breakthrough is already making waves in the world of sustainable luxury travel.