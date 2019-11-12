Arun Vijay is the latest celebrity to share good review about Vijay and Nayanthara's Diwali release Bigil. The actor watched the flick with his family members and shared his response about the Atlee Kumar-directorial on Twitter.

He wrote, "Got to watch #Bigil last night with a packed house.. @actorvijay sir at ease!! Thorough Entertianer with a lot of emotions.. Enjoyed watching with family... [sic]" His words have been overwhelmingly welcomed by the Vijay's fans and his Tweet has got massive response.

In about 24 hours, it has fetched over 8,600 retweets and over 38,500 likes for the post. Many celebrities have posted positive words about the flick. Notably, Indian's leading filmmaker Karan Johar too has given his thumbs-up to the movie, funded by AGS Entertainment.

He too praised the movie on Twitter and wrote, "What an absolute festive joy #BIGIL is!!A roller coaster of emotions, triumph and an unparalleled adrenalin rush! #ThalapathyVijay is in top form and makes you want to whistle along! He is BRILLIANT! @Atlee_dir goes on to prove he is the master of This game!! SUPERSTAR DIRECTOR. [sic]"

Bigil is a sports drama in which Vijay will be seen in dual roles. He has enacted the character of a gangster father and a don-footballer son. The story is about how he lifts the spirit of a women's football team after turning coach to achieve their common goal.

Vijay's brilliant performance, visuals and music were the major highlights of Bigil. The movie was made with the budget of Rs 180 crore and the movie made about Rs 200 crore from pre-release business.

At the box office, Vijay-starrer has collected over Rs 130+ crore in Tamil Nadu alone.