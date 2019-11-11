Atlee Kumar, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Bigil, has celebrated his 5th wedding anniversary. The director with his wife and actress Krishna Priya quietly left to Italy to enjoy the special moments of their lives.

Wishing his wifey, he tweeted, "Happy wedding anniversary to us It's been 43,823 hours together with my friend as wife @priyaatlee . cheers together to spent long life with u forever ❤️ luvbuuuuuuuuuuu papa". [sic]"

His wife to wished him on the same platform by posting, "The only person who truly knows in n out of me and have always hold my hands and stood by me at all situations ❤️ love u for wat ur and for wat u ve been to me papa ❤️ I cherish each and every moment wit u and will forever ❤️ @Atlee_dir #happyanniversarymylove". [sic]

Atlee Kumar had known Priya for eight years before the marriage. It was not a love-at-first-sight for them. They were friends and gradually love blossomed between them. The duo tied the knot after seeking approval from both the families.

On the professional front, Atlee, who was a former associate of Shankar before turning director with Raja Rani, has delivered one more hit to his credit in the form of Bigil. The Tamil film, which was released on 25 October, has minted over Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office.

With this, he has given four hits – Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil – in a row.

The director with his wife has taken a break after hectic one-year work for Bigil which has Vijay and Nayanthara in the leads.