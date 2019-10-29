Bigil is all set to become the fastest $1-million grosser of Tamil actor Vijay in the US . The Kollywood movie is expected to achieve this feat on Monday, 28 October.

Released in about 150 locations in the US, the Vijay-starrer has been received amazingly well by the Tamil audience. The Kollywood movie grossed $539,093 (including premieres) on the opening day.

The movie did not witness much drop in its collection on Saturday as it collected $252,170 and added $159,933 to take its first weekend total to $951,196.

The early trends indicate that Bigil is likely to earn over $49,000 to become Vijay's third film to cross $1-million-mark in the US. Previously, Mersal and Sarkar had achieved this feat and grossed $1,830,866 and $1,011,237, respectively, in its lifetime.

Vijay is the only actor after Rajinikanth, whose movies have done consistently well at the US box office. His latest movie is expected to set new benchmarks in this centre.

Bigil is being distributed by Prime Media in the US.

Not just in the US, Bigil has made an impressive collection in many other centres that includes in Malaysia. As per the trade trackers, the Atlee Kumar-directorial has collected over Rs 35 crore in the overseas box office.

The sports drama is estimated to have earned over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.

Vijay plays dual roles of a father and son in Bigil. It is about how a gangster coach taking up the job of a women's football team and motivating them to achieve his unfulfilled dream.