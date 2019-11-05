Bigil has become yet another feather in his cap at the US box office for Vijay. It is his third film to breach into $1-million club and has now beaten the record of Sarkar to become the second highest-grossing movie of his career in North America.

The movie had opened to a huge hype in the US in two languages (Tamil and Telugu). It raked in $ 539,093 on the first day (including premieres) from over 150 locations, beating his previous record of Mersal ($343,086.00) and Rajinikanth's Kaala ($512,489).

On its second day, Bigil raked in $252,170 and witnessed a drop on his third day by earning $159,933 to end its first weekend at $951,196. Thereafter, the business witnessed a huge decline.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial, which is distributed by Prime Media, collected $23,806 on its fourth day and $25,783 on its fifth day, respectively. Thus taking five days to breach into $1-million mark in the US.

The business further dipped in the next two days as it could earn only $10,963 and $6,656, respectively. The sports drama ended its first week at $1,018,404.

However, the business recovered on its eighth day by raking in $27,101 and added $46,261 on its ninth day. The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has added over $10,000 to take its total collection on its 10th day to take its total to $1,101,766.

The AGS Entertainment-funded film has not beaten the record of Sarkar $1,011,237 in the US. It has to be seen whether the Vijay-starrer beaten the actor's previous best of $1,830,866 by Mersal.

Here are the top five grossing movies at US Box Office

2.0: $5,509,317

Kabali: $4,585,808

Petta: $2,553,065

Enthiran: $1,549,053

Kaala: $1,913,110