Vijay's Bigil
A promotional material of Vijay's Bigil. PR Handout

Bigil has become yet another feather in his cap at the US box office for Vijay. It is his third film to breach into $1-million club and has now beaten the record of Sarkar to become the second highest-grossing movie of his career in North America.

The movie had opened to a huge hype in the US in two languages (Tamil and Telugu). It raked in $ 539,093 on the first day (including premieres) from over 150 locations, beating his previous record of Mersal ($343,086.00) and Rajinikanth's Kaala ($512,489).

On its second day, Bigil raked in $252,170 and witnessed a drop on his third day by earning $159,933 to end its first weekend at $951,196. Thereafter, the business witnessed a huge decline.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial, which is distributed by Prime Media, collected $23,806 on its fourth day and $25,783 on its fifth day, respectively. Thus taking five days to breach into $1-million mark in the US.

The business further dipped in the next two days as it could earn only $10,963 and $6,656, respectively. The sports drama ended its first week at $1,018,404.

However, the business recovered on its eighth day by raking in $27,101 and added $46,261 on its ninth day. The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has added over $10,000 to take its total collection on its 10th day to take its total to $1,101,766.

The AGS Entertainment-funded film has not beaten the record of Sarkar $1,011,237 in the US. It has to be seen whether the Vijay-starrer beaten the actor's previous best of $1,830,866 by Mersal.

Here are the top five grossing movies at US Box Office
2.0: $5,509,317
Kabali: $4,585,808
Petta: $2,553,065
Enthiran: $1,549,053
Kaala: $1,913,110