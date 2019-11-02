Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil has completed its first week on a high note and kick-started its second week with a bang. The Tamil film has retained majority of its screens and shown signs of doing an impressive collection in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and a few overseas centres.

Bigil has lost only five percent of its screens from the first week to other movies in Tamil Nadu. If the advance booking is taken into consideration, Bigil is coming up with a great performance in the state.

In the first week, Bigil has grossed an earth-shattering Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. The extended Diwali holiday, fairly positive reviews, lack of competition and the government's permission to have extra shows to single screens played a major role in its success. Not just in its home territory, Bigil has done well outside the states like in Kerala, and Karnataka.

The combined collection made by Bigil in Andhra and Telangana stands at around Rs 16 crore. It has earned around Rs 15 crore in Karnataka, while doing Rs 14.25 crore in Kerala. The total business made by the Vijay-starrer in South India stands at Rs 145.25 crore.

From rest of the country, Bigil has raked in around Rs 2.5 crore to take the domestic total to Rs 147.75 crore. The Atlee Kumar-directorial has performed well in the US, Malaysia, the GCC and a few other centres.

A rough estimation from the the trade trackers indicate that Bigil has made a collection of around Rs 65 crore to take its worldwide gross business to Rs 212.75 crore.

The industry is expecting the sports drama, which is funded by AGS Entertainment, to cross Rs 225-crore mark by this weekend.