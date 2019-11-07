Vijay's Diwali release Bigil has stuck gold at the overseas box office. Notably, the Tamil movie has come out with flying colors in Malaysia and Singapore.

How Bigil has performed in Malaysia?

As per the trade trackers, Bigil had collected MYR 9.29 Million [$2,211,000] in six days. Vijay enjoys a solid fan base in this part of the world and getting such a response has not come as a surprise. Interestingly, the Atlee Kumar-directorial managed to do well in the next four days to end its 10-day collection on a high note.

The trade trackers claim Bigil to have collected MYR 2.2 Million [$531,200] in the next four days to take its 10-day total to MYR 11.49 Million [$2,742,200]. As per the Indian currency, the sports drama has approximately minted Rs 19.46 crore at the Malaysia box office from reported 117 locations.

Top 5 Tamil Grossing Movies in Malaysia:

2.0: $4,076,820

Kabali: $3,100,960

Endhiran: $3,048,246

Mersal: $2,796,920

Sivaji: $2,435,416

Bigil Mania in Singapore:

Bigil is on the verge of breaching into SG $1.5-million mark in the US. The Vijay-starrer had earned SG $1,306,900 in six days and added SG $152,600 in the next four days. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at SG$1,459,500 [Rs 7.62 crore].

This is Vijay's third movie to reach SG $1-million mark after Sarkar and Mersal.

Worldwide Box Office:

The AGS Entertainment-funded movie has minted big money at the overseas box office. In the US, the film has raked in $1,120,924 (Rs 7.95 crore). In the UK, it has collected £ 503,423 [Rs 4.60 cr] and Australia A$ 512,622 [Rs 2.51 cr]. It has earned over Rs 12 crore in the GCC.