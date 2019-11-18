Vijay has once again proved that he is a bankable actor as his latest movie Bigil has crossed Rs 140-crore mark in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. The movie had a good weekend across the state despite the new releases like Vishal Krishna's Action and Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan.

As per the buzz, Bigil had minted Rs 102.45 crore in its first week at the Tamil Nadu box office. In its second week, the movie had managed to gross Rs 26.15 crore to take its 14-day total to Rs 128.6 crore.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial earned Rs 11.35 crore in its third week to take its total to Rs 139.95 crore. In the latest weekend, Bigil has collected Rs 2.8 crore from Tamil Nadu to end its 24-day collection at Rs 142.75 crore. The distributors' share of Bigil is said to be around Rs 83 crore.

In Chennai alone, Bigil has raked in Rs 13.66 crore. The AGS Entertainment-funded film is the highest-grossing movie of 2019 in Tamil Nadu.

The movie has also performed extremely well in neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka.

Will it breach into Rs 150-crore mark?

The fans of Vijay are hoping that Vijay's Bigil would collect over Rs 150-crore mark in Tamil Nadu, but at this pace, it is unlikely to achieve the feat.

Bigil is a sports drama about a football coach, who ensures the women's football to accomplish their goal. The story is packed with action, sentiment and comedy which won the hearts of the audience of all age groups.