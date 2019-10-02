Several space experts including American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson strongly believe that the earth will face an inevitable doomsday following an asteroid hit which will happen in the future. To protect the planet from such a dreaded collision, space agencies like NASA are busy developing an advanced planetary defense weapon system that could deviate asteroids from its collision course.

In the meantime, an asteroid named 162082 (1998 HL1) will make its closest approach in October 2019. Interestingly, this rogue space body is the biggest asteroid to make its closest approach with the earth this year, and it has an estimated diameter of 3,248 feet. The asteroid is now apparently barrelling towards the earth at a neck-breaking speed of 25,000 miles per hour, and if it hits the earth, it will create a crater that will be several miles wide.

Apart from creating such a wide crater, the explosion from the asteroid impact would also unleash energy equivalent to millions of atom bombs. If the asteroid hits the land, it will wipe out an entire area, and if it lands in the ocean, it will create giant tsunamis.

Fortunately, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed that this dangerous asteroid is expected to fly past Earth on October 25 will be almost 3.9 million miles away during its approach, which means the chances of a collision are pretty less.

However, the danger is not over yet, 162082 (1998 HL1) will return for another close approach on October 15, 2026.

As NASA is busy formulating plans to protect the earth from possible asteroid hits, SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently claimed that no current technology on earth is capable enough to protect the planet from an asteroid strike. Musk made these remarks on his Twitter handle when one of his followers asked whether asteroid Apophis will cause doomsday on earth.