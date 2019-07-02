The shooting of Indian 2 is not showing any sign of starting soon after the completion of its first schedule in February. It has been delayed for some reason or the other ever since.

First, Kamal Haasan got himself busy with Indian general elections until May. It was widely reported that the filming would begin in the month of June, but it did not commence for some reasons last month too.

The latest buzz in Chennai is that Kamal Haasan's look is undergoing minor changes and the actor will have to loose weight for the character. He is currently busy with his Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which keeps him engaged for the next three months.

It is only after he wraps up his Bigg Boss Tamil assignment that Kamal Haasan will join the shooting, said some insiders. It also means that the dates of Kajal Aggarwal, who was supposed to work with the team in June, are wasted due to the delay.

There were reports earlier that Lyca Production had backed out of the project due the budget issues. After 2.0 failed to set the box office on fire, the production house turned cautious about recovering its investment from the Kamal Haasan's latest film.

In the end, Shankar has decided to cut down on the budget and brought in many changes to the script, thereby, convincing the makers to show interest in the project.

The upcoming film is a sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Indian. It was about a freedom fighter uprooting corruption by taking law into his hands.