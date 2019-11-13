Bigg Boss is a show which is a good platform to earn fame and display one's talent. Many contestants, who participated in it, gradually found feet in film and television industries. In Tamil version, Raiza Wilson utilised the opportunity to her best and she continues to get good offers from Kollywood.

In the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Losliya Mariyanesan won a lot of hearts and became a household name among the Tamil audience across the globe. Although she did not won the trophy and was loathed for associating with Kavin to some extent, the news anchor from Sri Lanka managed to leave a mark in the minds of the viewers.

Now, it looks like the budding talent is cashing in on her popularity as the rumours of her film debut have started doing rounds in the media. The first indication came from her friend Tharshi's Instagram post which indicated a chicken getting hatched and his fingers pointing at the sky.

Her fans felt she was prepping up to enter Kollywood. Now, the actress has returned to Chennai and has started her workout at a popular gym, the video of which has now gone viral. Thus giving credence to the speculations of her debut in films.

Further, the rumours coming from Sri Lanka strongly suggest that Losliya has stuck her first deal and making her debut in Kollywood. The project details will be announced soon.

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. It was won by Mugen Rao and Sandy turned runner-up in Vijay TV's show.