Bigfoot, Alien and UFO Enthusiast Erica Fett Teases Fans by Sporting a Sultry Black Swimsuit

The beautiful and voluptuous Erica Fett, who has dedicated her time in Bigfoot research and UFO sightings took to Instagram giving her followers an eyeful, as she posed in a sultry black bikini flaunting ample cleavage.

The blonde beauty posed in what looks like a balcony in the midst of greenery and captioned the images as, ''Spending so much time outside reading and getting freckles.'' The picture also highlights Erica's tattoos all over her body.

In the lengthy caption, Erica also urged her followers to check out her latest YouTube video about her top 5 favourite Bigfoot movies. ''YouTube.com/ericafett for my latest #bigfoot video! I listed my top 5 Bigfoot movies so go take a peek and let me know what you think!''

Erica's latest bikini picture comes at a time when the model revealed a few days ago that she's all set to release her Bigfoot videos that she shot and captured along the years and has been teasing her followers to the much awaited release date.

The leggy lass also posed alongside a board that stated 'Warning: Bigfoot area' and asked her fans to comment on what they'd like to see in her upcoming video. The picture attracted many likes and comments including that of adult star Tanya Tate who said, ''So pretty Erica.''

Erica commands a sea of following on Instagram and Twitter with 2.3 million and close to 700,000 followers respectively and is one among the few models who take time and respond to every comment answering their queries and thanking them for their compliment.

The leggy lass regularly posts about UFOs and Bigfoot sightings on her social media handles and also spices up her timeline with sultry lingerie, topless and bikini pictures that make her fans go weak in the knees.

Also, Erica who launched her 2021 calendar is all set to shoot for her upcoming 2022 calendar and fans can expect her to pose in skimpy outfits flaunting her jaw dropping curves and figure.

Just like the previous calendars, which is a limited collectors edition, the upcoming one is also expected to fly off the shelves and is expected to cost around $10.