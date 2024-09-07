Big Relief for Donald Trump as His Sentencing in Stormy Daniels Case Is Postponed Until after November Election

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday postponed Donald Trump's sentencing in the Stormy Daniels case to several weeks after the November elections, in yet another major development for the former president. The new sentencing date is set for November 26, by which time Americans will have cast their votes and the election results should be clear.

The sentencing was initially planned for September 18, just two months before Election Day. Trump's legal team requested the delay, while prosecutors left the decision to the judge's discretion—a move Merchan interpreted as tacit support for the postponement. The decision is going to be a major relief for Trump before the election.

Big Relief for Trump

The judge, whom Trump has slammed throughout the trial and again on Friday, had previously said that he would decide on the timing of the sentencing on Friday. Trump faces a maximum of four years in prison, though experts suggest that as a first-time offender, he might not receive any jail time when sentenced.

In a letter outlining his decision, Judge Merchan explained that the delay was intended to prevent "any appearance— however unwarranted - that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate."

He said adjourning "should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision ... to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party" or candidate.

The judge noted that it was the defense that had submitted numerous motions aimed at disrupting the case, and noted that the Supreme Court had made its "historic and intervening decision" on presidential immunity just 10 days before a previously scheduled sentencing date.

These actions effectively delayed the decision to coincide with the peak of the political season, as Trump is running a tight campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris and using the legal challenges he faces as a campaign issue.

Merchan noted the jury's major efforts on the case and the "complexities" involved in a sentencing hearing, emphasizing that it should be "entirely focused" on the verdict and the evaluation of aggravating factors, without any distraction or distortion.

Trump's Attorneys Go All Out

Trump's attorneys had sought to move the case from Merchan's Manhattan courtroom to federal court. They argued that Trump should not be sentenced while this matter is being contested and claimed that the scheduled fall sentencing constituted "election interference."

In his letter, Merchan hinted at his view of these arguments, referring to the defendant's "litany of perceived and unsubstantiated grievances from previous filings that do not merit this Court's attention."

The decision to delay came just hours after Trump once again blasted the judge, accusing him of having a conflict of interest in the case.

The high-stakes decision comes as Trump, who issued a defiant press statement on Friday, was also present in court for a separate case where his lawyers are challenging a $5 million judgment against him in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit.

Merchan had already rescheduled the sentencing from the original date of July 11 due to ongoing debates over whether Trump has immunity for official acts. Evidence in the Stormy Daniels case includes Trump signing checks for the final installment of hush money payments from the Oval Office.

Trump's appearance in the Carroll appeal case followed his decision to skip a court hearing in Washington, D.C., regarding the status of his January 6 case. In that instance, his lawyer John Lauro entered a "not guilty" plea on his behalf concerning the efforts to overturn the election.

In the Stormy Daniels hush money case, Trump's team has sought to postpone sentencing twice.

He was found guilty in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records concerning payments to the porn star.

Trump has time and again attacked the case and, on Thursday evening, alleged that his election opponent Kamala Harris was orchestrating it. (Previously, Trump had also accused President Joe Biden of being behind his prosecution).

While Judge Merchan could impose a sentence of up to four years, legal experts suggest that probation or community service is a more probable outcome.