There have been several speculations about the comeback of BTS, the South Korean boy band after they revealed about their new project while receiving an award at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards held in Japan.

After receiving the award of the Album of the Year, Jimin, one of the members of the band, said in their acceptance speech, "We're working on our next album now, and I think we'll be able to put out an even better album than you're expecting. Please look forward to it a lot."

However, on Tuesday, a Korean media outlet reported that BTS is working on their new project and will be making their comeback in February 2020. In response to this, BTS's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said, "We will reveal the comeback schedule when it has been confirmed."

Reports of legal dispute between BTS and its agency

Meanwhile, the agency has also denied recent reports that claimed BTS is in a legal battle with Big Hit Entertainment over their contract and profit distribution. The boy band's agency has released an official statement on Tuesday regarding such claims, which were made by JTBC on its 'News Room' and demanded an explanation along with an apology from the media outlet.

Demands apology from JTBC

The statement read, "Before we make our official statement on the issue, the agency, BTS, and their parents ask JTBC to reveal what their intentions were when reporting these claims."

The agency said that the reports are groundless and BTS is not planning to take any sort of legal action against the agency. They have also asked for proper justification of what the media outlet meant by profit distribution issue as the reports are not clear. According to Bit Hit Entertainment, BTS is discussing the matters with the agency and it does not affect their contract.

