The last episode of CBS famous sitcom The Big Bang Theory was taped on Tuesday. All the cast members of Big Bang Theory took to their respective social media handles to post their final goodbyes.

The Big Bang Theory featured Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar in the lead roles. After season five, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch became show's regular and all seven's performance has taken fans by storm.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, was among the first person to share the emotional goodbye on social media. While heading into Warner Bros. Studio for the final tapping, Mayim wrote, "Here we go. One last time."

Other cast members soon followed Mayim in posting their emotional goodbyes. Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter, celebrated his birthday on the last tapping day and shared a picture of himself sitting on the stairs.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, posted a lengthy message on his social media handle. In his tribute message, he thanked the place where he got the opportunity to play Sheldon for more than a decade. In his Instagram post, he also wished Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar on their birthdays.