Biden Takes Pills Before Public Appearances; He's Like a Child Without Medication, Says Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that US President Joe Biden takes pills before making public appearances. POTUS is like a child without medication, claimed Carlson during his show on Friday.

Pills were being given to spice up Biden's cognitive efficiency, said Carlson after speaking 'directly' to a witness who saw the alleged medication on the 2020 campaign trail.

Biden's Wife And His Staff Gave Him Pills Before His Public Appearance

His staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance. Checking the time, and at the certain hour giving him a dose of something,' said Carlson, according to Daily Mail.

Biden Is Like A Small Child Without Medications

Citing the source, Carlson continued that before taking the medications, Biden was 'Like a small child.' No one could communicate with him but after taking drugs, he changed completely.

The host also stated that dementia incapacitated Biden is suffering from dementia. So far, the White House has not responded to the matter. But similar allegations in the past were rejected by Biden.

Biden takes some pills these days but medications are for an irregular heartbeat, high cholesterol, and seasonal allergies, according to a report by the White House doctor.

But the report doesn't include any medicine for cognitive enhancement. In the November report by the White House, Physician Kevin C. O'Connor Biden was declared fit to carry out duties of the presidency.

But some of the worst verbal gaffes of the president suggest that he could have taken pills before his public appearances.

Recently on Wednesday, Biden was marked with yet another gaffe during his Israel visit.

He mistakenly said we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." However, he soon corrected himself to say "horror of the Holocaust" but that didn't help him much, as social media users immediately started trolling him for his latest gaffe.

More to follow