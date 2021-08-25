Former US President Donald Trump has severely criticized his successor Joe Biden on his Afghan policy and expressed concerns that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out of Afghanistan as part of the evacuation process. He also blasted the evacuation process as a "terrible failure" with "no vetting."

Trump made his latest comment about Biden on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump's brief statement read: "Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before our citizens.

"Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans."

He continued: "You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights.

'How Many Terrorists Will Joe Biden Bring to America?'

The 45th president then claimed that terrorists were being evacuated from Kabul and said the number is unknown.

'Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world,' Trump stated. 'What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don't know!'

'Greatest Tactical Mistake in History'

The former President has slammed Biden in the past too for his Afghan policy. Trump accused Biden of surrendering to the Taliban and asked whether he will apologize for the "greatest tactical mistake" in history as he pulled out US military before the Americans from the war-torn country.

Earlier in such a statement, Trump had said: "The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America's power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America's Embassy in Kabul. This is a complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence."

Will the US Complete Its Evacuation Mission by August 31?

Meanwhile, at Kabul airport, priority for flights was going to American citizens and green card holders, while some US allies including Afghan military translators have been turned away, an anonymous State Department official told The New York Times on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has said the US is on "a pace" to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban.

However, Biden apparently agreed with the Pentagon that staying past the deadline would carry too much risk, as a Taliban spokesperson stated that doing so would cross a 'red line' and 'provoke a reaction', reported the Metro.