Democratic candidate Joe Biden has broken the record as he received more votes than Barack Obama had received in 2008 election. Thus, the records so far show that Biden has become the US presidential candidate to receive most votes, reported Associated Press.

The statistics are based on the details received at 9.30 a.m. Latest reports claim that Biden has received 69,544,968 votes across the country. In 2008, Obama had received total of 69,498,516 votes. This year, Trump is trailing behind Biden [as of now] and has received 67,120,277 votes. However, Trump has also created record as he beat his own votes tally in 2016. Trump had received 62,984,828 votes in last elections.

Key Swing State Results

However, it is early to predict the winner of US elections. According to Associated Press, Biden is leading in 238 electoral votes and Trump in 213. Latest reports state that Biden is leading in two key constituencies Michigan and Wisconsin. But Trump has a comfortable lead in Pennsylvania. In fact, Democrat candidates had won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania since 1990s. But Trump shocked the country when he won all three states in 2016 elections. However, it looks like democrat candidate Biden has succeeded in swinging votes as he is leading in two of the three key states.

Earlier Trump had expressed his anger, when the lead narrowed between him and Biden and said that he will take the presidential election to the Supreme Court citing vote fraud. He has now took to twitter and said: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the "pollsters" got it completely & historically wrong!"

Trump Makes False Claims

Trump had even claimed that he had won the election even when millions of votes were still not counted. Twitter and Facebook flagged some of Trump's posts as he claimed victory before the counting came to an end. Meanwhile, Biden had expressed confidence of winning the elections. However, Trump has won the must-win state Florida, securing 29 electoral votes.

Democrat Cori Bush, a nurse by professional and a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist, won and became the first black woman to be elected to Congress from Missouri. Son of filmmaker Mira Nair, Indian-Ugandan Zohran Kwame Mamdani, won the election for New York State Assembly.